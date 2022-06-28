WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WNS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $95,257,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 209,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 176,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of WNS opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

