Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

