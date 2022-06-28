Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,286.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,580.32.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.