Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,294.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,586.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

