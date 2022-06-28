Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.89. The firm has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

