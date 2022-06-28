YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,698,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

