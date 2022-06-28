YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 231 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

