YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $641.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $554.38 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $630.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.45.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.18.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

