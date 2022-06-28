YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.