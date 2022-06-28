YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 57 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.26 and a 200-day moving average of $330.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

