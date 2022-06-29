14,390 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

