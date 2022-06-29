1,554 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.