2,600 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $190.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.