3,454 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

