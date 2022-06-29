49,382 Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

