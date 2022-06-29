5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.05. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 316 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEAM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.