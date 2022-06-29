Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

