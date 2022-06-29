AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

