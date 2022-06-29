AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

RSG opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

