AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

