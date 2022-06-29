AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,528 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

