AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 412 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

