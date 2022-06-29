AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 1.01% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $26.19.
