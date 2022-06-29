AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,421,000 after buying an additional 654,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

