AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 93,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

Albemarle stock opened at $223.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

