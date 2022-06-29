AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $319,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $710,595,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

