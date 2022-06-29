AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.