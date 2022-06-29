AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 317 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.96. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

