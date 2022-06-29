AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 682 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.