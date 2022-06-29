AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 853 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

