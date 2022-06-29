AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.