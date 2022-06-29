Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $224.79

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $224.79, but opened at $219.40. Albemarle shares last traded at $227.32, with a volume of 3,159 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

