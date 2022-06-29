Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

BABA opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

