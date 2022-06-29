Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,736,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

