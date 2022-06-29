Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 484,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

