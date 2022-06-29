Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,577.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

