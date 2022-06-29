Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,577.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

