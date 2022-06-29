Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,577.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

