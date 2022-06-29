Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,279.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,577.94.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

