Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,577.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

