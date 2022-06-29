Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $3,107,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,577.94.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

