Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,279.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,577.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

