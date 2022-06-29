Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $55.73

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.73, but opened at $53.83. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 1,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,454 shares of company stock worth $603,037 over the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

