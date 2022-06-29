Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

