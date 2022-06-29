Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

