Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

