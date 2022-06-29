Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

