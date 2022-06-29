ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average of $307.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

