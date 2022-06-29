Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Adam D. Goldstein Sells 2,700,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.