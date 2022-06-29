Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Adam D. Goldstein Sells 2,700,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

