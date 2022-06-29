ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.